Lenovo IdeaPad U330 is Super Shiny and Slim

Lenovo launched the 13.3" IdeaPad U330 laptop tonight at Intel's Centrino 2 launch event, and it looked pretty nice. As far as specs go, they only mentioned the Centrino 2-powered device is 2.2cm thick, under 1.8kg and has five hours of battery life.
The U330, which is the cousin to the U110, also has an integrated webcam with facial recognition software, touch sensitive media controls, HDMI out, and an LED-backlit display. Lenovo is also dropping a couple other consumer notebooks: Y730 and Y530 update the Y710 and Y510, while Y430 throws in a 14-inch version. Lenovo expects to release the U330 in the fall.
IdeaPad U330
Lenovo designed its "U" series to be all about expressing ideas with style. The IdeaPad U330 notebook is a super-slim ultra-light addition to the widely-acclaimed IdeaPad U110 notebook, introduced in the spring. Available in a glossy Indigo blue and Bold black, the notebook starts at 0.9 inches thin and weighs just over four pounds. Equipped with the latest version of VeriFace™ facial recognition technology, consumers can now access encrypted files and record a 30-second video message for other users. Designed with Dolby® Home Theatre and touch-sensitive multimedia controls, the notebook comes equipped with HDMI and an optional built-in DVD burner.
The IdeaPad U330 notebook also includes switchable graphics. This enables the user to run energy efficient integrated graphics while on battery power and then switch to discrete graphics for more powerful performance when "plugged in." The notebook also includes an LED backlit display, five hours of battery life and Lenovo's Active Protection System (APS), a feature pioneered on ThinkPad notebooks. Lenovo's APS technology helps protect the data on the hard drive if the notebook should fall. And if the operating system should crash, users can recover their data at the touch of a button with the One-Key Rescue System1.