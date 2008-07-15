Lenovo IdeaPad U330 is Super Shiny and Slim

Lenovo launched the 13.3" IdeaPad U330 laptop tonight at Intel's Centrino 2 launch event, and it looked pretty nice. As far as specs go, they only mentioned the Centrino 2-powered device is 2.2cm thick, under 1.8kg and has five hours of battery life.



The U330, which is the cousin to the U110, also has an integrated webcam with facial recognition software, touch sensitive media controls, HDMI out, and an LED-backlit display. Lenovo is also dropping a couple other consumer notebooks: Y730 and Y530 update the Y710 and Y510, while Y430 throws in a 14-inch version. Lenovo expects to release the U330 in the fall.