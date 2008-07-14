Lego Minifig Ice Pop Mold Makes Something Cool Even Cooler

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As you wait for your eggs to boil, timed perfectly with your Lego minifig egg timer, why not throw down a few minifig-shaped ice pops to stay cool? With this US$13 tray from Lego, that wild fantasy can become a reality, today. The silicon tray makes three minifig ice pops, which you can eat or place in a Lego castle to recreate the witch death scene from the Wizard of Oz. Your choice. Lastly, as you have probably already figured out, sans sticks this mold doubles as a minifig ice tray too. Just be sure to eat the correct minifigs when the time comes. Little plastic people and lemonade just don't mix, no matter how tasty that concoction may appear to the avid Lego collector. [Lego via OhGizmo]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

