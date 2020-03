This Lego Concorde may not be as big as the Lego Airbus A380, the biggest Lego aeroplane in the world, but it's still huge. It's not only pretty, but this huge plane can maintain its structural integrity while being swooshed around by Ed Diment. It also allowed me to easily make bad headline puns, which is always a plus. As you can see, its nose and landing gear are fully articulated, like the real one. [Brothers Brick]