Lego Beijing Olympics Doesn't Include Tibetan Monk Minifigs

It was only a matter of time before someone turned the Beijing Olympics installations into Lego. Our friends at Brothers Brick discovered the landmarks—like the Nest Sports Ground or the iconic Water Cube—Lego'ised by the Honk Kong Lego Users Group. The attention to detail is particularly impressive in the high resolution images.

The models include cross-sections showing the actual building structure and installations. The effect is particularly impressive in the Water Cube, full of minifigs like the Sport Village and the residence buildings. [KLUG via Brothers Brick]