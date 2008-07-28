LED Fashion: Perfect for Joggers, DJs, Gizmodo Enthusiasts

EroGear is an LED clothing startup that embeds bright, eye-burning lights in otherwise drab cotton. And while their current LED jackets look perfect for late night runners and bicyclists, EroGear is actually courting a different group given the high price tag—the DJ who's looking to distinguish himself in a dark nightclub. The only downside is that since EroGear's fashion is still "in the design phase," custom LED jackets as seen in this clip cost about US$1,500 a pop. And for that much, we'd need nothing less than a full-out TRON 2 bodysuit. [EroGear]