LED Bath Tiles: Either a Very Good Or Very Bad Idea

The idea of LED illuminated tiles is a good one in theory, but I'm afraid it'll end up like fibre optic lighting and Bluetooth headsets in that people with no taste will take it over, ruining it for the rest of us. The waterproof tiles snap together Lego style and have a repeating connectivity scheme, much like model train tracks, except these light up and illuminate your kitchen or bathroom. And the layouts aren't static, they can be changed at a whim. I'm hoping that some people exercise restraint if these ever come to market. [Dvice]