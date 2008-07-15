LED Anti-Glare Light is for Safer Night Driving, Not Doing Your Makeup

LEDs sure get put to some creative uses: here they're built into the "world's first anti-glare LED panel for night-drivers." The idea is that at night your pupils naturally dilate to let more light in, but while driving this can result in dazzle and glare from other cars' head- and tail-lights. So you just strap this gizmo to your sun visor, and it shines gentle (adjustable) light onto your face, making your pupils shrink enough to reduce glare, but still letting you see. Sounds sensible, but this safety and comfort comes at a cost: around US$363. [Red Ferret]