How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LED Anti-Glare Light is for Safer Night Driving, Not Doing Your Makeup

LEDs sure get put to some creative uses: here they're built into the "world's first anti-glare LED panel for night-drivers." The idea is that at night your pupils naturally dilate to let more light in, but while driving this can result in dazzle and glare from other cars' head- and tail-lights. So you just strap this gizmo to your sun visor, and it shines gentle (adjustable) light onto your face, making your pupils shrink enough to reduce glare, but still letting you see. Sounds sensible, but this safety and comfort comes at a cost: around US$363. [Red Ferret]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles