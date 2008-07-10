Leaked Sprint Roadmap Shows Palm Treo 800W, BlackBerry Curve And Possibly the HTC Touch Pro

Here's an alleged upcoming Sprint roadmap for Q3 2008 that shows several interesting phones and several lowbies. What you're probably looking forward to is the Palm Treo 800W and the BlackBerry Curve in red on July 13, but there's also the blue LG Rumour, MotoRAZR VE20, Sanyo Katana Eclipse, Samsung M320, Samsung M220, Moto Renegade V950, HTC MP6950 and Moto i365. The HTC MP6950 sticks out to us since the current HTC Touch is the MP6900, so this probably makes it the Touch Pro with slide-out keyboard. We'd definitely want one of those. [Sprint Users]