Last Chance To Win An iPhone With Giz and iWorld Australia

The iPhone is awesome. It's not perfect - no gadget ever will be - but it's a fantastic combination of devices in a single sleek handset. Even if you prefer other handset manufacturers, or can't bear to break up with your BlackBerry, there has to be a part of you, deep down, that wonders what it would be like to own one of these babies.

And that's where we come in. In case you've forgotten, we've partnered with iWorld Australia to give away an iPhone 3G to one lucky Gizmodian. All you have to do is head over here, fill in the questionnaire and hope and pray that you're picked to win.

The comp ends tomorrow, so if you've been putting it off, you should get your act together and enter now! It could be your lucky day!

[Win an iPhone]

