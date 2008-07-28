Laser Star Allegedly Turns Your Clunker Into Invisible Asphalt Phantom



The Laser Star is new to the States, but it's already made a name for itself in Europe as a cheap, effective way to jam police speed trap lasers. These demonstrations from Laser Jammer Tests show why. No fewer than four police-issue laser detectors were foiled by the Laser Star without so much as a hiccup. Regardless of your views on this kind of tech, it's still amazingly cool how the Audi S4 in the videos is effectively invisible to the laser detectors. And when you aren't fighting the man, Laser Star's sensors help park the car too. Personally, I can't wait to get one and recreate my favourite Vin Diesel scenes from The Fast and the Furious.





Top Speed tested out the parking sensors that come with Laser Star, and in a word they worked perfectly. The tester was able to detect cars and other objects at roughly 6 metres, and after some tweaking got the system tracking objects within a few inches. Good to know if you're evading the police and have to park in an alley in a hurry.

Lastly, some wise words from the testers themselves:

Laser jammers are built to jam police laser guns, but they're not built for you to be stupid about it. If you're targeted by a police officer the buzzer inside the car will alert. Slow down, drop to the posted speed limit, and then shut off jammer. Once you turn off the jammer the officer will instantly get a reading. He will then see you're driving at the posted speed limit. No suspicion will arise if you use a laser jammer correctly. Never jam a police officer all the way to the gun. Slow down to the speed limit, then turn off the jammer.

