Laptops have been banned at the Bhutan parliament because, according to the speaker of their national assembly, "the members can be distracted playing games and viewing pictures."

Apparently, Bhutanese politicians are addicted to computer gaming and "pictures," whatever that may be. They have protested, arguing that laptops are more convenient than carrying around bundles of papers, but they would have to go back to the porn mags and real poker cards. [Reuters via South Asia Biz]