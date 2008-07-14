KTLA 'Reporter' Makes Fun of iPhone Line-Sitters, Gets Called a Jackass on Live TV

KTLA Reporter Eric Spillman went down to the local iPhone line on Friday to cover it for his station. His version of coverage consisted of standing next to the line and asking hard hitting questions such as "Have any of these people ever seen a naked woman before?" not to anyone in particular, but to the camera. Not that I'm against making fun of geeks, but such an unoriginal and unfunny approach just set him up to be called out. When he finally did approach someone in line, the whole thing got a little more awkward. Kudos to the guy in line for making Spillman look even more stupid. [Eric Appel]