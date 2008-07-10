Krell Papa Dock Combo Costs Four Grand, Makes Your 96kbps Tracks Sing

Audiophile megabrand Krell's Papa Dock (companion to the US$1500 Kid Dock, which snaps into its new daddy) boosts the Kid's output to 150 watts, sports a gigantic power supply along with isolated stereo channels, and will set you back another US$2500 on top. I would say our jury's still out on spending US$4000 on serious audiophile gear to amplify a consumer-level source input, but this thing looks like it could take a bullet for you, if that's your thing. And naming your product after a brutal Haitian dictator is always a great way to stir up some interest. [Krell]