Kodak's Cheap Z-Series Super Zooms Hit 15X for $300

Kodak has a pair of super zoom cameras that actually may be able to spot a needle in a haystack. The Z1012 IS and Z1015 IS are 10MP cams that zoom up to 12X and 15X, respectively. They both have a 28mm wide angle lens, image stabilisation and full manual mode if you want to get creative. At $US250 for the Z1012 and $US300 for the Z1015, they bridge the gap between point-and-shoots and DSLRs quite nicely (and fairly cheaply). Find 'em in November; press release and more pics below. [Kodak]

Zi6 Pocket Video Camera Unveiled, Boasting HD Video Capture and Instant Uploading to YouTube™

ROCHESTER, NY, July 10 — Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:EK) today announced its entry into the fast-growing pocket digital video camera market with the KODAK Zi6 Pocket Video Camera. This stylish HD video camera makes it fun and simple to shoot and share high-quality videos in moments, thanks to 720p HD video capture, a large 2.4-inch LCD screen, and easy-to-use software.

"Today's connected consumers increasingly turn to video to express themselves and connect with others. The KODAK Zi6 Pocket Video Camera satisfies their thirst for an HD video camera that is simple to use and can go anywhere life takes them," said John Blake, General Manager Digital Capture and Devices, Vice President, Eastman Kodak Company. "With the launch of the Zi6 Pocket Video Camera, consumers now have a high-quality solution from the trusted brand in digital imaging."

With the exploding popularity of video sharing sites such as YouTube, the demand for easy to use video devices is also growing rapidly. At the same time, the expanding penetration of HDTVs is driving consumer demand for HD quality personal content.

The KODAK Zi6 Pocket Video Camera is designed to meet these needs at the touch of a button — no lens cap, dials to turn or settings to adjust.

A range of advanced features enables consumers to:

Capture video in HD quality on this fun and super simple pocket video camera (720p at 60 fps with 16:9 aspect ratio).

Upload your videos to YouTube quickly and easily using the built-in USB and software.

Record hours of video with the expandable SD/SDHC card slot that can hold up to 32 GB.

Experience your videos on HDTV in stunning HD quality with included cables.

Edit videos, add pictures and music, and share your creation anywhere with the included video software CD.

Go green with included pre-charged AA Ni-MH rechargeable batteries and battery charger.

Watch videos on the vibrant 2.4" LCD screen.

Catch the highlights with slow motion playback right in the palm of your hand.

Uploading to YouTube

YouTube is the world's most popular online video community. The Kodak and YouTube relationship will enable consumers to quickly and easily upload videos to YouTube directly from the Zi6 Pocket Video Camera, or from the included simple and powerful video editing software (ARCSOFT MEDIAIMPRESSIONS for Kodak).

Accessories

A range of accessories will be available for the KODAK Zi6 Pocket Video Camera:

KODAK 2GB and 4GB High Performance memory cards

1-hour battery charger with 4 AA pre-charged Ni-MH batteries

KODAK tripods

KODAK camera bags

Pricing and Availability

The KODAK Zi6 Pocket Video Camera will be available from late September 2008, retailing for US$179.95 MSRP.