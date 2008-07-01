Kilmatec's AirWater Machine Can Extract 20 Litres of Water From the Air in 24 Hours

According to Kilmatec, their Base 1 AirWater Machine can extract up to 20 litres of water from the air in a 24 hour period. Unlike a common dehumidifier, it also makes that water suitable for drinking by running it through a carbon filter and ultraviolet light chamber to eliminate any pollutants or bacteria. It can even dispense the water hot or cold. So, in essence, the Base 1 is like a water cooler that never needs refills.

If you are concerned about how much power something like this would consume, Kilmatec has answered that problem as well with a solar power option that can keep the water coming even in the harshest conditions. 20 Litres in 24 hours may seem high—but that is actually a fairly common feat for a dehumidifier. Pricing information has not been made available. [Kilmatec via TRFJ via DVICE]