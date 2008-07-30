Key to Cheaper Lithium Ion Batteries Could Be Inside the Microwave

Researchers at UT Austin have devised a new way to create lithium iron phosphate—the compound inside high-density Li-ion batteries being developed for cars and power tools—that uses microwaves to cut costs. The new method requires lower temperatures and less time via the nuking process—just like throwing that Tombstone in the m-wave rather than the oven. This opposed to your laptop battery, which uses lithium cobalt oxide and isn't capable of the quick bursts of current needed to get something like the Chevy Volt rolling. All the better to crash your Tesla with. [Technology Review]