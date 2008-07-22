How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Kevlar Body Armour Could Soon Repel Germs

If researchers are successful, Kevlar-based armour will soon be able to protect the wearer from more dangers than bullets and fire. Yuyu Sun and Jie Luo of the University of South Dakota have discovered a way to coat Kevlar with a substance called acyclic N-Halamine. After testing it against "E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida tropicalis (a fungus), MS2 virus, and Bacillus subtilis spores (to mimic anthrax)," they discovered that the coating prevented these microorganisms from sticking to the Kevlar fabric.

The idea of making fabrics germ-resistant is nothing new, but it is obvious that applying this technology to Kevlar products has more practical applications than simply servicing the world's hypochondriacs. Further tests are needed, but so far Kevlar and acyclic N-Halamine seem to be getting along quite nicely. [LiveScience]

