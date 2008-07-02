How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kegstand Keg-On-Wheels is Great for Weak Frat Boys, Bloggers

I once had a job delivering beer to bars but I only lasted a day, mostly because my body is built for blogging and not manual labour. If the Kegstand was around at that time I may have gone down a much different career path. This tub-on-wheels makes the keg easy to roll around, has a snap-on—and hopefully watertight—tub that can be filled with ice to keep your brew cool, and a drainage spout to empty out all that nasty beer water at the end of the night. Sadly, you'll still have to keep pumping iron if you want a keg at your next party—it's just a concept for now. [The Greener Grass via Core77]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles