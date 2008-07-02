Kegstand Keg-On-Wheels is Great for Weak Frat Boys, Bloggers

I once had a job delivering beer to bars but I only lasted a day, mostly because my body is built for blogging and not manual labour. If the Kegstand was around at that time I may have gone down a much different career path. This tub-on-wheels makes the keg easy to roll around, has a snap-on—and hopefully watertight—tub that can be filled with ice to keep your brew cool, and a drainage spout to empty out all that nasty beer water at the end of the night. Sadly, you'll still have to keep pumping iron if you want a keg at your next party—it's just a concept for now. [The Greener Grass via Core77]