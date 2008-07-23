A new set of in-ear phones to be released in Japan later this year is claiming to be the first to have speaker drivers small enough to actually fit inside your ear canal. Usually the drivers are in the bulbous part of the buds, with a narrow hollow channel leading into the ear. JVC is claiming better sound and isolation because there's less room between your ear drum and the speaker. I love in-ear phones, but personally I'm fine with giving my tympanic membranes a little breathing room. [Tech ON]