Junk Guitar Class, for Wannabe DIY Electric Guitar Makers

Ah the electric guitar... every time I eat at a Hard Rock Cafe, it's these fabulous bits of rock paraphernalia that grab my attention. Fascinating: design, art, creativity in one gizmo. And yet at heart they're very simple: a plain solid body, strings, and some pickups. So very simple in fact, that a guy called Ranjit is holding a DIY junk electric guitar class at Etsy Labs in Brooklyn tomorrow. Just don't take along half a wrecked coffee table and expect to craft it into a guitar that'll make you the next Clapton: these Etsy things have "wind your own"-style pickups and just a couple of strings. [Sign up page via Make]

