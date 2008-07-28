John Mayer Does Apple Tech Support for His Dad, Fails Miserably

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In a twist of destiny, John Mayer—the guy who writes to Apple Support saying "Hey guys, John Mayer here" and actually gets replies back—had to turn into tech support guy after his dad called saying "Hey, John Mayer's dad here." The musician tried to guide his father through Mac OS X in order to find his Entourage icon with no success, getting more and more frustrated with every turn of the conversation. We were able to grab the hilarious 100% unedited clip from TMZ before it disappeared.

You all know we are not fans of John—one of Steve Jobs' favourite pop heads—but having experienced similar situations with family and friends, we absolutely sympathise with his frustration.

...

OK, you are right. We don't. [Tumblr — Video no longer available — Thanks Benny and Richard]

