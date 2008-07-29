How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

John Carmack: Exclusive iPhone Game to be 'Graphical Tour de Force'

Probably dismayed by the current smleh state of games for the iPhone, game wizard John Carmack has announced that iD Software is bringing something very special for the iPhone. Knowing that John is the creator of Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake, but, more importantly, Commander Keen, you can imagine how excited we are. Yes, that excited. In fact, as excited as he is about the iPhone as a gaming platform, comparing it to the PS2, as Chris Morris reports:

The iPhone, as a device, is in the same generation power-wise as the PS2 or Xbox. The graphics are a little lower but the RAM is a lot higher.

Apparently Carmack is so eager about doing something great for the iPhone that he regrets not having the resources available to have a game available for the launch of the iPhone application store. When he adds that the new title "would be a graphical tour de force" we just can say: move your butt, John, fast. [Forbes]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles