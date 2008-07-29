John Carmack: Exclusive iPhone Game to be 'Graphical Tour de Force'

Probably dismayed by the current smleh state of games for the iPhone, game wizard John Carmack has announced that iD Software is bringing something very special for the iPhone. Knowing that John is the creator of Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake, but, more importantly, Commander Keen, you can imagine how excited we are. Yes, that excited. In fact, as excited as he is about the iPhone as a gaming platform, comparing it to the PS2, as Chris Morris reports:

The iPhone, as a device, is in the same generation power-wise as the PS2 or Xbox. The graphics are a little lower but the RAM is a lot higher.

Apparently Carmack is so eager about doing something great for the iPhone that he regrets not having the resources available to have a game available for the launch of the iPhone application store. When he adds that the new title "would be a graphical tour de force" we just can say: move your butt, John, fast. [Forbes]