JesusPhone Breaks Just in Time for 3G (Verdict: Frak! I mean, YEAH!)

My iPhone broke. Yes, the JesusPhone broke in Jesús' pants. Or somewhere else, because I can't remember exactly when it happened. I just found it that way in the morning.

It's just the screen. It still works. Anyway, I was still going to bitch and bitch and bitch about it breaking just in time for iPhone 3G. And then I couldn't decide what to whine about. I mean, I was sitting on the fence between "why do these things always break a week before a new version comes out? Isn't that too much of a coincidence? Are they made for that? Why oh why did it break now?" and the second option: "Why don't these things break the day before the new version comes out, so I don't have to live with this imperfect iPhone classic for any more seconds than are absolutely necessary?"

So as you can see, looking at the stupidity of my own internal debate, I decided not to whine about anything, and will just wait until the 3G version comes out. NEXT WEEK!

[Ed Note: I lost one two weeks ago. I think it's the same subconscious phenomenon going on.]