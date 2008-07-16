The JATY DR7200 could be the most absurdly feature-packed GPS device ever thanks to a whole slew of options that have no business being there. An eBook reader? Seriously. But that is not all—the device also features a SiRFStar III GPS chipset, a 533MHZ CPU, mountain, car and golf GPS navigation, video playback, a photo viewer, etc...etc...etc. So, basically it offers a ton of distractions that can result in your untimely death on the highway, and one option designed to prevent it. This Korean-only gadget retails for around US$300. [Aving via TRFJ]
JATY DR7200 GPS With Digital TV, MP3 Player, Phone Charger, eBook Reader and a Breathalyzer
