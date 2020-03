George probably deserved to be encased in Carbonite for corrupting the Star Wars Universe with Jar Jar Binks... but it's waaaay more satisfying seeing the floppy-eared one himself frozen in the same state, unable to frolic and waggle his tongue. Its actually part of an Industrial Light and Magic display, near Lucas's house, so maybe ILM think the same way too. [Geekologie]Photo: Pixdaus.