Japanese Team Creates Working Space Elevator... Made of Lego Blocks

For those of you who know what a space elevator is, you also know how difficult (some would say impossible) it will be to create one. Well, don't tell that to the starry-eyed guys in Redmond this weekend, who are attending the annual Space Elevator Conference 2008. And they have a blog! And in this blog today I found... a working space elevator! Made of Lego blocks! Sadly, it was only a working model, not the real thing, meaning Jesus' lifelong dream of a Lego space elevator carrying him to a life-sized Lego Galaxy Explorer space ship is postponed, indefinitely.

