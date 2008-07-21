Japanese Team Creates Working Space Elevator... Made of Lego Blocks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of you who know what a space elevator is, you also know how difficult (some would say impossible) it will be to create one. Well, don't tell that to the starry-eyed guys in Redmond this weekend, who are attending the annual Space Elevator Conference 2008. And they have a blog! And in this blog today I found... a working space elevator! Made of Lego blocks! Sadly, it was only a working model, not the real thing, meaning Jesus' lifelong dream of a Lego space elevator carrying him to a life-sized Lego Galaxy Explorer space ship is postponed, indefinitely.

