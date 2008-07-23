Japanese Couple Sold Glowing Lanyards That Were 26 Times Allowable Radiation Level, Gets Arrested

If you were going to sell radioactive mobile phones loaded with tritium—from Hiroshima, Japan, no less—you should probably check to make sure that they're not twenty-six times the amount legally allowed. You know, just so you're not arrested by the cops for not having special permission from the Ministry of Science and Technology to even handle the substance. On the other hand, if you're making a living selling lanyards for between US$47 and US$61 each, we wouldn't blame you for being Johnny No-Law. [Yomiuri via CrunchGear]