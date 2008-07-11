Japan Has Subnotebooks For US$1 With Data Plans

I've thought for awhile that the key to selling the super cheap yet very underpowered sub-notebooks that are exploding all over the place would be carrier subsidisation, and now a carrier in Japan is taking the the idea and running with it, selling the Eee PC 701 for less than US$1 American with a data plan contract, much like how we get mobile phones. These devices often feature 4G—in this case with an external wireless modem—networking, which means you get an always-on Internet connection for your tiny laptop for less than US$65 a month. American carriers, are you paying attention? [JK On The Run, via Liliputing]