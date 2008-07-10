iTunes Remote Control Is Awesome



Steve from Tomizone is playing around with his iPhone 3G, downloading apps from the App Store and getting a whole heap of us excited for the Vodafone store opening in just over an hour.

One app he's just downloaded is the iTunes remote app - it lets you use your iPhone or iPod Touch to control iTunes on your Mac or PC. As you can see from the video above, it works flawlessly...

More than that though, it will also work with your Apple TV. With more and more apps like this one, the iPhone will quickly become a must have tool for pretty much everyone.

Bring on the launch...

