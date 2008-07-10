iTunes 7.7 Out on Software Update

iTunes 7.7 just hit "software update" guys, all shiny and new and ready to be synced with your soon-to-arrive iPhone 3Gs. Go ahead and hit that button: we'll be bringing you details on what the new version is like shortly.
