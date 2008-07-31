No word on what it does besides "improve stability and performance". Keep in mind that this comes a few days after iPhone app DRM was cracked, so if you're dabbling in the black arts of app swapping, you probably want to wait til someone else reports on whether this affects that or not before upgrading.
iTunes 7.7.1 is Out
