Is This the Next PSP?

It's tough to make out much from these shots, but according to their source, they are of the next PSP (the PSP model 3000). The specs include a built-in microphone as well as an updated button set that replaces the "Home" button with a PlayStation button (to more closely resemble the PS3).

Other than those tidbits, we have little more information on the alleged update other than that it could include "mobile phone support." And from the looks of this back casing, it doesn't seem that the next PSP will be much, if any, thinner than its predecessor. [PSP China BBS via Kotaku]