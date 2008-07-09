Is This the First iPhone 3G Unboxing?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A poster over at iPhonePortugal has revealed some photos of what they claim is the first iPhone 3G unboxing. Apparently it's the 8GB version, and it certainly looks it, with its rounded back already carrying fingerprint smudges. The packaging is pretty convincing too, though we wonder about the folded-paper look on parts of it. Plus that rounded power adaptor is very similar to the existing power supplies over in Europe, and different to the small square one we'd heard about. Is it the real deal? We're not going to pronounce it official, we're gonna let you call it for yourselves. Check out more photos below: they include the fabled sim ejector tool.


