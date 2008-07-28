Is Microsoft Abandoning the Zune? Zune Guy Smells So

In his apparently final transmission, the Zune Guy reveals that it wasn't just the lack of a Zune announcement at E3 that choked the last pepperoni-scented fanboy breath out of his furry, tattooed frame. No, he "can kinda smell" that Microsoft is "slowly pulling out of a product," and "backing away from what they created." It has been pretty dry in Zuneland. Do you think it's just a temporary drought, or might he be right? Will his profanity-laden, emotion-packed video missive spur the Zune gods to quench the thirst of fanbase clearly crying out for more? Tune in, uh, next week! I guess? [Thanks Johnny!]