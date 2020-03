Gizmodo readers aren't the only people who love digitally altering photos using Photoshop — so does Iranian state media! You may have seen the above photo yesterday, which features four scary missiles being fired off as a test/example of the size of Iran's dick. Guess what? One of those missiles is a fake. Here's what the original photo looks like:

Nice work with the Photoshopping, Iran. You guys should enter one of our contests sometime. [NY Times]