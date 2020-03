Over at Pownce an enterprising person has taken it upon themselves to leak the touch 2.0 Firmware unofficially for you. And it'll let you upgrade your iPod touch to iPhone-like 2.0 goodness. Without Apple. We just tested it, and it works... screenshots below. But the download link has gone 404... that didn't last long, at that location, did it? Update: The official firmware is out now guys. [Pownce]