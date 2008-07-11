It's 5.00am and here's your iPhone 3G traffic report from Sydney. Things are still backed up at Optus Hunter St, though if you give it another 45 minutes (and you like white) you could get a clear run. Further up George St things are starting to pick up around T[life] , with more than 20 now waiting on approach and a steady trickle joining them in anticipation of 6.00am opening. Vodafone is looking like very clear sailing at all locations, while Apple Store has more than 30 awaiting their 8.00am curtain raiser. This has been the iPhone 3G traffic report for Gizmodo AU.
iPhone 3G Sydney queues status update (5am)
