The iPhone 2.0 Pwnage Tool is now available, weighing in at 19.7MB. It came slightly earlier than expected, but I'm sure nobody's complaining that they can now unlock their iPhones and iPod touches a day early. Grab it on the iPhone Dev Site. It only jailbreaks, not unlocks the iPhone 3G, so you'll have to wait a little longer for that one. [iPhone Dev Blog]