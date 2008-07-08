iPhone Hacked to Run Flash Lite, Looks Quite Lovely

Belgian iPhone coder Thomas Joos posted this video up on YouTube showing his iPhone running Flash Lite. No, this isn't official or Adobe-backed in the slightest way, but rather a port of the software hacked into the iPhone OS using the two apps b.Tween and eyeGT. He only browses one site in the video, so it's hard to have too strong an opinion, but it doesn't look bad at all. And at this point, with the inability to render Flash being one of the iPhone's biggest Achilles' heels, I'll take any sense of hope I can get it. [9to5 Mac]