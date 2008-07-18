iPhone Gets Stereo Bluetooth A2DP Adaptor

The iPhone (both 2.5G and 3G) might not come with an A2DP Bluetooth in place, but you can easily add it on yourself with this Infinixx adaptor. It's US$62, but works with the iPhone, iPod touch, iPod nano, iPod classic, iPod video, iPod colour and iPod mini, meaning you can basically turn any fairly recent iPod into a wireless stereo device. You can also pair your Bluetooth headset to the iPhone directly to answer calls, which isn't supported through the dongle transmitter. Until Apple decides to put A2DP in the iPhone itself—and shorten the battery life even more—this is your only hope for wireless stereo music.

AU: Motorola offer an A2DP dongle for iPods - not sure if it will work with the iPhone though...

[Brando]