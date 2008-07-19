How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Apps We Like: Twinkle, the New Best Twitter App

So, we were a little premature when we declared Twitterific the best iPhone Twitter app—Twinkle, the hugely popular Twitter app with location goodness for Installer.app, just came to the App store. Its killer location features are totally intact: Tweets are lojacked with your current location (Twitterific just updates your profile's current location), and you can check out who's tweeting within one, ten, or up to 1000 miles from you.

Twinkle's UI isn't quite as info rich (like when you click on someone's tweet) as Twitterific's, and you can't check out a tweet someone is replying to like you can in Twitterific. But, it doesn't seem as prone to slowdown (Twitterific can absolutely drag if you're scrolling through a lot of tweets), and I dig the easy-to-digest convo bubble layout. Also, there's no ads for the free (and only) version of Twinkle. But it's the location stuff that really put it over the top. [iTunes, Tapulous]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles