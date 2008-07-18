iPhone Apps We Like: Pandora

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pandora for the iPhone is as easy to use as the website. Just type an artist you want to hear, it will build a radio station of similar songs and broadcast them in FMish-quality. The picks are usually accurate, but the science behind picking them is hilarious: The app explained that I have a soft spot for "boastin' lyrics" and "headnodic beats". Pandora works well over Wi-Fi, 3G, and even EDGE.

Our own Chris said he played it over EDGE while driving around Southern California and didn't lose signal once. Other pros include album art and allowing you to skip, bookmark and thumbs up/down tracks for better accuracy. While all of these features make Pandora a great app, just thinking about it makes my battery drain. [iPhone App Marathon]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

