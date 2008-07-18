iPhone Apps We Like: Pandora

Pandora for the iPhone is as easy to use as the website. Just type an artist you want to hear, it will build a radio station of similar songs and broadcast them in FMish-quality. The picks are usually accurate, but the science behind picking them is hilarious: The app explained that I have a soft spot for "boastin' lyrics" and "headnodic beats". Pandora works well over Wi-Fi, 3G, and even EDGE.

Our own Chris said he played it over EDGE while driving around Southern California and didn't lose signal once. Other pros include album art and allowing you to skip, bookmark and thumbs up/down tracks for better accuracy. While all of these features make Pandora a great app, just thinking about it makes my battery drain. [iPhone App Marathon]