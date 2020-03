It may come as a surprise, but none of us here at Giz moonlight as hip-hop producers. Thankfully Henny from thabizness.com does, and he put the iPhone sequencer and sampler app BeatMaker through its paces. You can load in your own samples, sequence them up with applied effects and EQ and then export the finished product as "new mobile joint 1.wav" as we see here. Really sweet stuff for US$20. Hit his site for the track download, and our iPhone App Review Marathon for more apps. [Tha Bizness]