iPhone Apps We Like: Aurora Feint The Beginning

Aurora Feint is the first strategy/MMO game that I've played on any system for more than five minutes, and I'm addicted. The main focus is a Bejeweled-like game of matching tiles, and you earn points and power to increase your abilities. You rotate the phone to get all the tiles to line up, which makes it super challenging.

The points are used on blueprints and magicbooks, just timed versions of the mining game. They are supposed to enhance your power, but so far I haven't noticed any difference. Still, the game is fun and I'm hooked.

As the name implies, this is just the beginning of a complete iPhone MMO, and I'm looking forward to what games and interactive features will be added next. [App Marathon]