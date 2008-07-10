iPhone App Store Launch Details: 25% Free Out Of 500+ Total

Steve Jobs gave the NYT a bunch of details on the upcoming iPhone App Store. It's opening Thursday with "more than 500 software applications", 25% of which will be free, and 90% of which will be $9.99 or less. If we're talking software developers, they get 70% of the revenues while Apple pockets 30%.

Jobs compared the split favourably to game development companies, saying that Apple was going to "provide distribution and marketing."

Somehow we don't think arrangement of apps on a virtual iTunes shelf with a few web banners on Fark and Digg can compare with, say, the Grand Theft Auto IV ad blitz. [NYT]