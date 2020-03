Clever: Taking novels in the public domain, re-boxing them, and selling them in the iTunes App Store for a buck a pop. It's mostly stuff you had to read in high school, like Dickens and Edith Wharton, but there's also a whole mess of Tarzan novels in there too. The text looks crisp and readable, even if the book itself isn't necessarily. It's no Kindle, but not a bad start to the iPhone eBook industry. [iTunes via BoingBoing Gadgets]