There are a total of 552 different apps in the iPhone App Store right now. We're going to do live impressions of the best ones (and some really, really lousy ones if they're interesting enough). Post requests in the comments and check back frequently cause we're updating as we go review more apps.
iPhone App Review Marathon Liveblog
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.