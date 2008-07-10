iPhone App Contest Reminder

Speaking of really cool iPhone apps, here's one of the submissions we've gotten for our iPhone App Contest. It's called Instinctiv Shuffle, and it "learns from your skipping patterns and plays what you want to hear." We haven't tested it out for ourselves in any extent, but current users of it (it's a jailbreak application) seem to really like it. During random shuffle, users skip on average every 2 songs, but in Instinctiv Shuffle, they only skip every 14 songs. Think your app is cooler? Send it on in to our contest. [Instinctiv]