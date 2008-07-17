How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone 3G vs. BlackBerry Bold: First Head to Head

There are basically two camps on the year's most anticipated phone: iPhone 3G or BlackBerry Bold. They are different phones with different core audiences, which largely comes down to keyboard preferences. But Boy Genius gives us a lot to chew on anyway in the first live head-to-head (and not just the photos). The shockers are that the newly plastic iPhone 3G has a better build quality and the Bold's screen is better, thanks to a dense pixel-per-inch ratio.

iphonevsboldiphonevsboldiphonevsbold

Not so shocking: Bold remains the email king, thanks to basic stuff that the iPhone doesn't have like email filters on the go and remote searching. Plus, BlackBerry corporate stuff is much, much deeper, with more hardcore security. iPhone's made enterprise strides, but the Bold is still the win there. Bottom line? "You won't find many people dropping their BlackBerrys for an iPhone. They'll carry both as long as they can afford it." [Boy Genius Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles