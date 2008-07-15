How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone 3G Unlocked with SIM Card Adaptor

Just four days after its launch, the iPhone 3G has been unlocked for the first time exactly like the original iPhone: using a special card that piggybacks to your SIM card, fooling the phone into thinking it's using an official carrier. While this is not the software unlock being developed by the usual suspects, the video clearly shows that it works fine.

Breno MacMasi, one of the Brazilian guys who achieved this, told us how it works:

Our procedure consist in using one SIM adaptor to simulate a fake IMSI test card. Instead of the AT&T IMSI like in the universals.

In other words, like the original SIM card hacks for the iPhone classic, this method forges the International Mobile Subscriber Identity, making the phone believe it's working in the network in which it's supposed to work. There's no word yet on the availability of this hack, but we will keep all of those who don't want to pay roaming charges updated. [Techguru]

